James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982, has been found dead, police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

When he was arrested in 1982 after a nationwide manhunt, he gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated. Lewis later admitted sending the letter and demanding the money, but he said he never intended to collect it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities block off the scene.
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
Monroe gardener, Darian Belton, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe to promote...
Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out about the mass shooting in Shreveport on July 4, which...
Senator Kennedy speaks out on July 4 shootings
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Storms to Start the Week, Heat Builds Mid-Week
Juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison in Louisiana...
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall

Latest News

Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting situation in south Shreveport
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills