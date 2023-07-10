Ribbon Cutting for Texas-Standifer Trunk Line Project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday July 10, Mayor Friday Ellis and State Representatives joined together to celebrate funding appropriated to the Texas-Standifer Trunk Line Project by Congresswoman Julia Letlow. Mayor Friday Ellis said the project has been a priority since he first took office back in 2020. Mayor Ellis said all the recent upgrades and plans to drainage, sewage, and water treatment will give the city of Monroe a better quality of life and encourage growth.

“I’ve heard about this project for a long time. When we got into office, we knew this was a high priority for us because we were having developments say, ‘can we develop in this area?” We couldn’t give them will-serve letters because there’s not enough capacity on this line. Immediately I knew we had to take care of this.” said Mayor Ellis.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow said this project was one of the first presented to her when she was elected into office. Congresswoman Letlow serves on the Appropriations Committee which gives her the opportunity to put funding such as the $2 million dollars for this project into the Monroe community.

“When you have good infrastructure, then that definitely helps the economy. It also produces jobs to get it in place, so its definitely a great impact for our economy in Monroe.” said Congresswoman Letlow.

Mayor Ellis also expressed the economic need for this project to replace a major sewer line in the city. In addition to the favorability for development, it also helps residents which Mayor Ellis said are historically underserved in these areas of the city.

“The importance of this is for development. You can’t develop if you can’t give somebody, either a contractor or developer, a will serve letter to say that you have the ability to serve sewer. Without that, you can’t develop quality housing, you can’t develop business and industry.” said Mayor Ellis.

According to Mayor Ellis, the total cost of this project will be almost 26 million dollars. The funding comes from both federal and state partners that are paired with local dollars. So far, nine thousand feet of the sewer system have been cleaned and checked with updated engineering and maps.

