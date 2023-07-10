Ouachita River Society hosting blues challenge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita River Society is hosting a blues challenge on July 16 at the Twin Cities Krewe of Janus in Monroe. The challenge will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open to the public.

Admission is $5 for Orbs/Krewe Member and $10 for nonmembers. Categories include bands, solos and duos that will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.

Entries for the challenge ends July 12. For more information visit www.orbs318.com.

