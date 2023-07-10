Louisiana Main Street Grant open for business owners in Cotton Port Historic District

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in the Cotton Port Historic District have an opportunity to receive funds through the Louisiana Main Street Grant.

The Restoration Grant says eligible business owners must have a building located in the Cotton Port Historic District, have a building that is at least 50 years old and must be used for commercial purposes. The proposed work must also be approved by the City of West Monroe Historic Preservation Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office while conforming to the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation guidelines.

Grant awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 for interior and exterior building projects. The statewide grant requires a 50/50 match.

Construction estimates and sketches of the proposed changes are required to be submitted.

The deadline to apply for the grant is July 28 at 1 p.m.

For application information, contact West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.

