Louisiana approves 44 million in childcare funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers have added $44 million dollars to help eligible parents with childcare. The money will go toward the childcare assistance program and will help eligible low-income families who are working or attending school.

Sadie Preveaux, who has received said with the help of childcare assistance, she is able to go to work to take better care for her family.

“Childcare assistance has helped so much, Preveaux said. “You would not believe the expense.”

Preveaux said caring for a child is a big expense especially for single mothers.

I have house expenses, vehicle expenses, day care, diapers, food, all these things, Preveaux stated. “I have to try to make it on not very great living wage as we have in Louisiana.”

Lyndsay Sikes of Life Choices in Monroe said childcare is often the largest portion of a family’s budget and that adding these funds to the state’s budget will help thousands of people across the state.

“Louisiana is recognizing the struggle that families can be in and childcare assistance for them approving this money that’s just a big blessing for people and I think that it’s great that the state recognizes that families need resources,” Sikes said.

“As a state, we want to be a positive help to families here in Louisiana and we’re just excited to see how this money is going to be able to help families.”

Sykes said these funds make dreams come true. “This new funding for childcare assistance is going be a great community connection so that people realize that they can have a baby and have their dreams.”

