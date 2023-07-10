KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Storms to Start the Week, Heat Builds Mid-Week

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A frontal boundary is hanging out over the ArkLaMiss for the next couple of days, and it is bringing us a stormy start to the week. Any storms today and tomorrow will be capable of producing damaging winds. Rain chances will lower, and temperatures will soar by mid-week. Some areas could hit the triple-digit mark. Storm chances are looking to return this weekend.

Today: Cloud cover will fill the skies, but sunshine will gradually mix in later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the early afternoon. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will be a little cooler today in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with isolated rain chances at 20%. Lows will fall into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms will develop early in the day and will continue into the early afternoon. Rain chances are 60%. These storms will be producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so take it easy on the roadways. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant as rain chances lower to 20%. It will be warmer for the afternoon as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs climb into the upper 9s area-wide. Make sure you are hydrating, especially if you have to be outside.

Friday: Partly cloudy and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit your time in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected. Rain chances are only 10%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities block off the scene.
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
Monroe gardener, Darian Belton, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe to promote...
Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out about the mass shooting in Shreveport on July 4, which...
Senator Kennedy speaks out on July 4 shootings
Juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison in Louisiana...
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell