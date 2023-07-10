KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Storms to Start the Week, Heat Builds Mid-Week

A frontal boundary is hanging out over the ArkLaMiss for the next couple of days, and it is bringing us a stormy start to the week. Any storms today and tomorrow will be capable of producing damaging winds. Rain chances will lower, and temperatures will soar by mid-week. Some areas could hit the triple-digit mark. Storm chances are looking to return this weekend.

Today: Cloud cover will fill the skies, but sunshine will gradually mix in later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the early afternoon. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will be a little cooler today in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with isolated rain chances at 20%. Lows will fall into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms will develop early in the day and will continue into the early afternoon. Rain chances are 60%. These storms will be producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so take it easy on the roadways. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant as rain chances lower to 20%. It will be warmer for the afternoon as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs climb into the upper 9s area-wide. Make sure you are hydrating, especially if you have to be outside.

Friday: Partly cloudy and very hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit your time in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can be expected. Rain chances are only 10%. Highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

