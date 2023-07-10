KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: More Rain, Storms Tuesday, Heat Builds Mid-Week

Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast for early this evening and then again on Tuesday. Then it gets hot.

Tonight, isolated showers are possible early in the evening. Drier weather takes over for the rest of the overnight. Temperatures will lower into the low 70s.

Tuesday will bring warmth, with temperatures near 90 degrees. Isolated showers will be in the forecast as well. A storm or two is possible.

Wednesday will bring drier and warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will bring even more warmth to the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with the heat index into the 100s. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be another hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with the heat index into the 100s. It will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the next 7 days, with temperatures near 100 degrees. There will be a few passing clouds.

Sunday will be a hot day, with temperatures in the mid 90s. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Monday will bring more clouds to the region. It will still be hot. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

