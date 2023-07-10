Jackson Parish man arrested for second-degree murder following shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on July 7 around 11 p.m. The shooting occurred on Gladway Rd. in Jonesboro.

JPSO deputies along with Jackson Parish Ambulance Service and Ward 7 Fire District responded to the call. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and took him into custody. When deputies entered the residence, they found a male victim deceased.

Mark Kelly was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder and booked into Jackson Parish Correctional Center without a bond.

