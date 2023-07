MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State is offering free youth swimming lessons at the school’s intramural center for ages five through 17 from July 10 to July 14.

GSU is offering morning sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 11 a.m. to noon. The maximum capacity for classes is 10.

