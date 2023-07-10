BBB: Puppy scams

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about puppy scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to talk about a scam that’s been going around that deals with man’s best friend.

Deal informed us about puppy scams and says over 10,000 of the scams have been reported over the past 3 years. She says people are pretending to be puppy breeders and scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

Deal says scammers usually post pictures of the dogs they are pretending to sell, so she says it’s important to research before sending money. She says the American Kennel Association has information on whether the animal exists or not to determine if it may be fraudulent. Deal says scammers usually post fake litters online, then cut off communication once you send them money.

