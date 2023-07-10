Baskin man dies in Franklin Parish crash

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 7 shortly after 5 p.m. that claimed the life of Ernest Jackson III, 46.

LSP’s crash investigation revealed that Jackson was traveling east on La Hwy 4 while a dump truck was traveling west. For reasons still under investigation, Jackson’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the dump truck head-on.

Jackson sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the dump truck sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LSP says impairment is unknown and routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

