No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no...
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities block off the scene.
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out about the mass shooting in Shreveport on July 4, which...
Senator Kennedy speaks out on July 4 shootings
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison in Louisiana...
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
KNOE 8 News
Silver Alert Cancelled for Marie Yvonne Moore

Latest News

FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals
"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
‘Insidious 5’ topples ‘Indiana Jones’ before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
Box office: Horror film "Insidious 5" tops "Indiana Jones"
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty