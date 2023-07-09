Monroe gardener builds new garden in south Monroe to promote healthy eating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe gardener is expanding his community-wide initiative by teaching the community to grow their own food.

Darian Belton, a local gardener, is building a new garden on the southside of Monroe. Belton is currently the garden coordinator for the Esther Gallow Community Garden on Sherrouse Street, where he works with volunteers to plant, maintain and harvest vegetables. And now, he’s installing his own garden in south Monroe to help residents grow their own food. His new garden is located within a short walking distance of Swayze Elementary School.

“We really want to reach the public at large - the seniors, the residents, the students,” says Belton. “And having it right next to a school gives a lot of opportunities for educational workshops, bringing the kids over; having a farm-to-school program.”

Construction of the garden and the greenhouse is located at 517 Marion Street. Terrance Carroll, a Monroe resident, donated the land to Belton for him to be able to continue his community-wide initiative. Carroll says donating the land to Belton was a way for him to play a part in revitalizing an area where he grew up.

“A lot of us do not receive the healthy foods that we deserve. It’s kind of a dry desert, so-to-speak,” says Carroll. “So, I wanted to make sure I did my part. I’m from this area. I wanted to come back and give back to the community in this area, so it seemed like a perfect marriage for him and I to get together and do something that would benefit most of the children and the seniors in this particular neighborhood.”

Belton is the founder of Taynylei Plantery, where he shares gardening tips and proactive health information. He says working with schools and community gardening is his biggest passion.

“I’ve heard it said before - if kids grow kale, kids will eat kale,” says Belton. “The way I see it, if we all grow something and trade with each other, we could eat for free. So, by training individuals, we’re able to work together as a collective.”

Belton says construction of the garden is expected to be finished by fall 2023.

