Air conditioning units being installed for senior citizens in Monroe
UPS organization, “Beat the Heat,” installs air conditioning units into the homes of senior citizens.
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Every year UPS drivers donate air conditioning units to be installed into senior citizens homes.
This year, senior citizen Ishaq Muburaq was able to receive an install. He said due to the design of his home, he needed two A-C units, and he only had one.
“We only had one unit, and we’ve been pretty much under those conditions for this entire cooling season,” said Muburaq.
Muburaq said this installation was God-sent, and that he is thankful.
This installation was thanks to UPS Organization, “Beat the Heat”. UPS worker James Joseph said he recalled when he entered an elderly woman’s home and noticed something was wrong.
“I looked at the people in the house, and they were all lying on the floor. I could not understand why they were lying on the floor,” Joseph said.
He then said the woman told him that she didn’t have any air conditioning, and that she was on a fixed income. That motivated Joseph to start “Beat the Heat”.
Joseph said the UPS organization has installed over 21-thousand air conditioning units into senior citizen’s homes throughout Louisiana.
Senator Katrina Jackson of Monroe, also helped with the installations.
Jackson said, “I just want to thank them, because this is an awesome experience for me to just know this is an initiative to join every year.”
Jackson said she hopes to add more air conditioning units to the project each year.
Muburaq said he is very thankful for the installation and cannot wait to enjoy his new unit.
If you would like to find out more information about donating air conditioning units in the area, contact 318-343-2877.
