Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison in Louisiana will be moved to a youth detention facility by late fall, officials said Friday.

Currently 15 youths are housed at Angola, Curtis Nelson Jr., the deputy secretary of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice, said during a public meeting. He said Gov. John Bel Edwards recently gave him permission to transition them to a youth facility under construction in the city of Monroe in the northern part of the state.

“As long as the weather continues to hold out” to complete construction, the juveniles should be relocated by late October or mid-November, Nelson said. Officials originally predicted the facility would be ready by spring of this year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.