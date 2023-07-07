Ways to protect your colon health

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Here are six ways the ACS says to protect your colorectal health.

Eat lots of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Also, eat less red meat and process meat, which have been linked with increased risk of colon cancer.

Exercise regularly. Physically active people reduce their risk. Learn more about how to meet diet and exercise goals at cancer.org/foodandfitness

Avoid smoking. People who have been smoking for a long time are more likely than people who don’t smoke to develop and die from colon or rectal cancer.

Avoid alcohol. It is not best to drink alcohol but if you do the ACS recommends no more than two drinks a day for men and one drink for women.

Manage bodyweight. Being overweight or obese increases your risk of getting and dying from colon or rectal cancer.

Get screened for colon cancer. The ACS recommends testing starting at age 45 for people at average risk.

Local screenings will be available soon as the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide colorectal cancer screenings.

Screenings will take place at the CPSO Administration and Community Justice Center on Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

