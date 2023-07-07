Town of Jonesboro honors Deacons for Defense and Justice, unveils new civil rights marker

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s office and the town of Jonesboro held a ceremony Thursday afternoon to commemorate the unveiling of the state’s 11th civil rights trail marker.

For the town of Jonesboro, it was a day to remember. Both offices hosted a presentation and unveiling on June 6, 2023, of the 11th Louisiana Civil Rights Trail marker, located on U.S. Highway 167. Officials hosted the presentation at the Charles H. Garrett Community Center at 1 p.m. The marker is dedicated to the Deacons for Defense and Justice.

Mayor James Harris says the marker tells the struggles of the Deacons for Defense and Justice during the civil rights era.

“So, these were some great men and women during this timeframe who assisted their communities; families in helping protect their neighborhoods; neighbors, and different churches during this timeframe, so it is definitely a great thing,” says Harris.

The group was founded in Jonesboro in 1964 to protect civil rights activists from the Ku Klux Klan.

“So many of the stories started right here. They’re heroes - those champions like Deacon Harvey Barnes. Thank you for being here,” La. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says at the presentation.

Harvey Barnes, one of the original members of the group, is the last living deacon, according to Nungesser’s office.

Descendants of one of the original deacons were at Thursday’s presentation. Funyanna Saulsberry, the granddaughter of the group’s pioneer, Frederick Douglass Kirkpatrick, says although it’s important to honor history, she’s concerned about the location of the marker.

“And the thing is about the location is that it’s so far out... you can’t even see the marker, but literally have to walk, what, a good mile? Literally, have to walk up there just to see it. It’s so far from the road... I mean, it’s not visible,” says Saulsberry.

Denise Grigsby, who’s 66 years old, is the oldest child of pioneer Kirkpatrick. But Grigsby says she’s never had the pleasure of meeting her father.

“The history that I’ve read about him - I know that me being a social worker and he’s a social activist, his spirit lives in me,” says Grigsby.

Nungesser’s office says the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail is a cultural tourism product meant to inform, inspire and invite visitors to experience and explore the state’s prominent role in the modern movement.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.