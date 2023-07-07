Silver Alert issued for Marie Yvonne Moore

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued by The Louisiana State Police on behalf of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department for Marie Yvonne Moore.

Moore is a white woman with short gray hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs about 211 pounds.

Moore suffers from dementia.

She drives a 2016 Nissan Frontier. She has a La. license that reads Y254227.

She was last seen on July 6, 2023 along Oak Grove.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s location should contact WCPSD at 318-428-2331 or local law enforcement.

