Senator Kennedy speaks out on July 4 shootings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out about the mass shooting in Shreveport on July 4, which left four people dead and seven others with injuries. He said a key to stopping all the violence is finding illegal weapons.

“The shootings that we just had in Shreveport, those were all guns that were used unlawfully and were probably illegal guns,” Sen. Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the crime surge is also a result of the “Defunding Police” movement and that more politicians should be supporting law enforcement officers.

