Senator Kennedy speaks out on July 4 shootings

By De’Vante Martin and Sophia Ridley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out about the mass shooting in Shreveport on July 4, which left four people dead and seven others with injuries. He said a key to stopping all the violence is finding illegal weapons.

“The shootings that we just had in Shreveport, those were all guns that were used unlawfully and were probably illegal guns,” Sen. Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the crime surge is also a result of the “Defunding Police” movement and that more politicians should be supporting law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson Chief of Police found guilty of seven charges
USS KIDD
2 men blame each other after being caught in sexual acts under the ramp of USS Kidd, officials say
Tish Casey received an email from PayPal on Memorial Day saying she had bought cryptocurrency.
Grandmother says she lost thousands in PayPal phishing scam
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center receives Stroke Gold Plus Award

Latest News

Authorities block off the scene.
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
KNOE 8 News
Silver Alert Cancelled for Marie Yvonne Moore
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/7
Town of Jonesboro honors Deacons for Defense and Justice, unveils new civil rights marker
Town of Jonesboro honors Deacons for Defense and Justice, unveils new civil rights marker