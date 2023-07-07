Plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, July 6, 2023 a single-engine Beech 36 plane crashed near John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville, La. around 11 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on the plane.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

We will provide updates as we get more information.

