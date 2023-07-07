KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Lower Rain Chances Today & Tomorrow, Heavy Rain Threat Sunday

A front stalled near southern Arkansas will be the driver of our weather, not only for today but also for much of this weekend and next week. This front will keep rain chances a little more limited for today and tomorrow as it gradually lifts into northern Arkansas. By Sunday, it will make its way back south toward the ArkLaMiss. Heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding will be a concern, as well as storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. Rain chances stay high until the beginning of next week.

Today: Isolated rain remains in the forecast, with rain chances around 30%. Temperatures will still stay a little rain-cooled in the low and mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies can be expected, and it will be a pleasant night. Lows will drop into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly sunny around the region, allowing for highs to reach the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 30% for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up across the region, with rain chances around 70%. Heavy rain will lead to flooding in low-lying areas and ponding on the roadways. Highs will be a little more rain-cooled in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms will once again impact the region as rain chances will be around 50%. This will keep daytime highs closer to the low 90s again.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected once again, with rain chances around 50%. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid 90s for a high.

Wednesday: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible earlier in the day, with rain chances at 30%. Otherwise, expect some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny and hot as highs climb into the upper 90s around the region.

