Johnny’s Pizza Houses raises money for the NELA Children’s Museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Johnny’s Pizza House is raising money for the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

22 Johnny’s locations throughout NELA have partnered up with the museum in a campaign that allows customers to “round up” their purchase totals to go toward the museum.

Johnny’s management recently matched the money that was raised with Warren Hanks, Johnny’s General Manger, presenting the Children’s museum with a check for $15,000.

“Our Children’s Museum is an institution in northeast Louisiana, and we want to do our part to help it build its new home in Forsythe Park,” said Hanks.

Ways for businesses and families to donate to the museum can be found by visiting the NELA Children’s Museum website.

