West Ouachita Public Transit advises residents of non-emergency transportation

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Ouachita Public Transit wants to remind residents to use the shuttle service.

WOPT will pick up residents from their homes and take them to places such as their doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, or even the senior center.

The transportation manager, Davlyn Jones, said this service is a great convenience for residents.

“We have passengers that have the need,” Jones. “They don’t have family members for whatever reasons living in our state. And we are their only means to go to the doctor, to go get their groceries.”

The shuttle services run from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It is one dollar for the general public, fifty cents for seniors and a monthly pass is seven dollars.

All vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

You can find more information on WOPT’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
Johnnie Winn says he was at the block party when a fight broke out and shots were fired,...
Witness recalls terrifying, chaotic scene of Fourth of July mass shooting at block party in Shreveport

Latest News

It is a violation of Rockford's Code of Ordinances to ride a bicycle in sidewalks in the city's...
City of West Monroe’s Day of Play
Sophia Ridley shares tips to celebrate a dementia friendly Fourth of July
Dementia Friendly Fourth of July
A firework display.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Fourth of July 2023
"United We Give" Blood Drive
LifeShare Blood Center teaming up with KNOE ahead yearly ‘United We Give’ campaign