West Ouachita Public Transit advises residents of non-emergency transportation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Ouachita Public Transit wants to remind residents to use the shuttle service.

WOPT will pick up residents from their homes and take them to places such as their doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, or even the senior center.

The transportation manager, Davlyn Jones, said this service is a great convenience for residents.

“We have passengers that have the need,” Jones. “They don’t have family members for whatever reasons living in our state. And we are their only means to go to the doctor, to go get their groceries.”

The shuttle services run from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It is one dollar for the general public, fifty cents for seniors and a monthly pass is seven dollars.

All vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

You can find more information on WOPT’s website.

