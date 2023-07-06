Ways to stay safe on summer road trips

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Summer time is in full effect and that means vacation time and experts say families and adults taking road trips may want to check on their cars before hitting the road. Northside Auto owner Tracy Smith said to check for routine maintenance items.

“Be sure to check your air pressure in your tires, that’s kind of the life of a tire,” Smith said. “You want to check your coolant, which has to do with the coolant of the engine, not necessarily your freon.”

Tires are a key aspect of hitting the road. Car Town tires and service automotive technician Marcus Rachal said when getting an oil change it is a good time to also check if your tires are in need of being rotated.

“We recommend that your tires be rotated every 5-6 thousand miles-our customers that get full synthetic oil changes we’ll recommend that the tire rotation is done on that oil change,” Rachal said. “For our customers that get synthetic blend oil changes, we recommend that they get it done every two times that they come to get their oil changed.”

Rachal said having a spare tire and tire changing tools is important. In case of an emergency call roadside assistance through your insurance provider.

