Taylor Swift fan goes viral for disguise after calling into work ‘sick’ to get Eras Tour merchandise

A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to go to the Eras Tour. (Source: WKRC, Cincy Shirts, Republic Records, @sophieluvscats13, @interiordesign_alison, Getty Images, KHOU, CNN, "The Addams Family"/MGM Television)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to stand in line for Eras Tour merchandise.

The woman became an instant viral sensation by hiding under a blanket in a long line of Swifties waiting to buy concert merchandise on June 29.

The merchandise truck opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the shows were held Friday and Saturday. Many fans camped out overnight Wednesday to be first in line for merchandise when the truck opened Thursday morning.

The fan’s disguise landed her on camera with WKRC’s reporter Annie Brown, who said, “There are two Swifties here – who shall remain anonymous – who called in sick to work.”

The woman’s disguise earned her an instant “legend” status.

“And we’re going to cross our fingers that work doesn’t find out, right? Your secret’s safe with me,” Brown said in the interview.

The woman’s identity is still unknown, and she said she’ll only reveal her identity for Swift herself. For now, she’s going by “incognito Swiftie.”

According to WKRC, one week after the event, the woman’s boss still hasn’t found out.

Swift played two sold-out nights in Cincinnati before she heads to Kansas City this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Johnnie Winn says he was at the block party when a fight broke out and shots were fired,...
Witness recalls terrifying, chaotic scene of Fourth of July mass shooting at block party in Shreveport
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area

Latest News

A man's dash cam captured him getting punched during an apparent road rage incident.
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: Man appears to hit TV meteorologist after fender bender
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center receives Stroke Gold Plus Award
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden will highlight solar deal in South Carolina to show his economic agenda helps red states
FDA to weigh in on Alzheimer's drug