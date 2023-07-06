Richland Parish Sheriff Office to host a concealed carry class
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free concealed carry class on Saturday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the RPSO Rifle Range.
Attendees will need 30 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, and $30 for paperwork fees.
The class will last until approximately 3:00 p.m.
To register, call (318) 728-2071.
