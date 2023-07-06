Lincoln Parish commemorates 150th year

Lincoln Parish commemorates 150th year
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The sesquicentennial year for Lincoln Parish was commemorated earlier today at the Lincoln Parish Library. The library has begun the celebration by selling souvenir coins.

All of the mayors in the parish united for this unveiling and according to museum director Rick Godley, all proceeds will go towards restoring historical markers in Lincoln Parish.

“The 150th of Lincoln Parish, they all came, they all purchased a coin for twenty dollars,” said Godley. “All of those proceeds get recycled back into historical markers that we do as volunteers for the 150th birthday of Lincoln Parish.”

The coins have a deeper meaning as well. Grambling Mayor Alvin Bradley said the coins signify unity in the parish.

“Part of the coin on one side has the colors of Grambling, and on the other side has the colors of LA Tech, which shows some unity and I think this is what this event is all about, is to unify Lincoln Parish-bringing all the mayors together and just for an informal discussion.”

Godley said this is the first in a series of events over the next year that will celebrate Lincoln Parish’s 150th birthday.

To learn more about the Lincoln Parish Museum visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054420943649&mibextid=LQQJ4d

