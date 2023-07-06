KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Heavy Downpours & Gusty Winds from Storms this Afternoon

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Areas in the ArkLaMiss have been picking up some beneficial rainfall with our daily thunderstorms. This activity will continue for today, but rain chances should lower slightly for the first half of the weekend. Early next week features more rain for the area. Thankfully, the rain is helping to keep our temperatures a little more mild.

Today: Temperatures will rise to the low 90s in most areas, with scattered storms popping up around the region. Rain chances are 60%. Any storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms will continue around the region, with rain chances at 50%. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with lows dropping into the low 90s.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain remains in the forecast, with rain chances around 40%. Temperatures will still stay a little rain-cooled in the low and mid 90s.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny around the region, allowing for highs to reach the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs will climb into the upper 90s. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up later in the day, with rain chances around 40%.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms will once again impact the region. Rain chances jump to 50%. This will keep daytime highs closer to the low 90s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected once again, with rain chances around 40%. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid 90s for a high.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 20%.

