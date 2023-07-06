KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Scattered Showers Now, Brief Break for Start of Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Rain showers in the forecast for this evening, but a brief break from the rain heading into the weekend.

Tonight, isolated showers will be in the forecast mainly before sunset. After sunset, showers should dissipate. Wind will be calm overnight, with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions. Rain will be very limited across the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine to the ArkLaMiss. A great day to go out and hit the links. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Sunday will start out sunny, but late in the day rain showers and storms are likely. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated showers. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with limited rain chances. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 90s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s.

