Glenwood Regional Medical Center receives Stroke Gold Plus Award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The American Heart Association has awarded Glenwood Regional Medical Center with the Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best treatment.

Get with the Guidelines is an in-hospital program that improves stroke care by encouraging hospitals to follow research and evidence-based guidelines from the AHA to minimize long-term effects of a stroke and prevent death.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Glenwood Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the AHA Stroke System of Care Advisory Group.

Glenwood also received two more awards: The AHA’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award and the AHA’s Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.

