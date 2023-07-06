Glenwood Regional Medical Center receives Stroke Gold Plus Award

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The American Heart Association has awarded Glenwood Regional Medical Center with the Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best treatment.

Get with the Guidelines is an in-hospital program that improves stroke care by encouraging hospitals to follow research and evidence-based guidelines from the AHA to minimize long-term effects of a stroke and prevent death.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Glenwood Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the AHA Stroke System of Care Advisory Group.

Glenwood also received two more awards: The AHA’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award and the AHA’s Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.

To read more visit GRMC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Johnnie Winn says he was at the block party when a fight broke out and shots were fired,...
Witness recalls terrifying, chaotic scene of Fourth of July mass shooting at block party in Shreveport
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area

Latest News

Sophia Ridley shares tips to celebrate a dementia friendly Fourth of July
Dementia Friendly Fourth of July
Each donation can save up to three lives.
Lifeshare “United We Give” blood drive coming to strong close
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a warning for illnesses caused by heat.
ADH warns of heat-related illnesses
Ruston woman urges lawmakers to pass Life Saving Leave Act
Ruston woman urges lawmakers to pass Life Saving Leave Act