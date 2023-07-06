Grayson Chief of Police found guilty of seven charges

By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: A jury has found Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton guilty on seven charges.

The defense began calling witnesses on July 5, 2023 in the trial for Bratton, who has been found guilty of six counts of malfeasance along with drug possession.

Records show five of the malfeasance charges are for failing to establish and maintain proper records for the narcotics fund and records pertaining to the K-9 officer justice.

This is an update to a previous story. Read below for more details.

A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say.

Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges.

Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in 2020 on felony theft charges.

This is breaking news. More information on the charges will be published as it becomes available.

