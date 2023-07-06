Former Catahoula Parish sheriff dies at 77

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Catahoula Parish Sheriff Joseph “Joe Tom” Trunzler has passed away at the age of 77. Trunzler served as sheriff from 1992 until 1996.

Prior to becoming sheriff, Trunzler worked as a Louisiana State Police Trooper from 1972 until 1996. He went on to serve as a Deputy U.S. Marshal for many years after his leave from the sheriff’s office.

Trunzler worked in law enforcement for 48 years.

Trunzler’s wake will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville, La. on Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. at Saint Gerard’s Catholic Church in Jonesville.

