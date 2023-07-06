CPSO to host domestic violence and sexual abuse support group

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting domestic violence and sexual abuse therapist-led support groups for July and August. The support group meeting dates are July 11, July 25, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29.

Resources available include shelter and emergency housing, safety planning, long-term counseling, and civil legal services.

For more information contact 318-437-0439 or 601-870-9355.

