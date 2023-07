MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Day of Play at Highland Park on July 8, 2023 from 9-11 a.m.

The public is encouraged to come and enjoy this family friendly event.

There will be will be games, bike rides, trail walks, and snow cones.

For more information, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.