ULM professor’s work featured in special issue of Southeastern Naturalist

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana at Monroe Professor Emeritus of Biology Dr. John Carr was featured in the special issue of “Southeastern Naturalist“, published on June 7, 2023. The special issue is titled “Biology and Conservation of Alligator Snapping Turtles (Macrochelys)”.

In addition to Carr, ULM Professor Emeritus of Biology Dr. Neil Douglas, and ULM Visiting Assistant Professor Dr. Ross Couvillon contributed to the issue. Seven former ULM graduate students mentored by Dr. Carr are authors of one or more articles, with three articles based on materials from their master’s theses.

Two articles in the issue are focused on studies conducted at Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge. Carr says he hopes the special issue will provide a launching point for biologists who want to work on the species going forward.

“It’s satisfying to have it completed and I was happy that we were able to have several articles published in it that represent work in conjunction with former graduate students, including several specifically associated with their theses,” said Carr. “This I think, reflects well on ULM’s graduate program in Biology and on the University as a place to come, be a part of research projects, and accomplish significant things such as publishing in the scientific literature.”

