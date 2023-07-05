Simsboro receives $2 million to upgrade water system

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Village of Simsboro has been awarded $2 million by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program (DWRLF) to replace much of the village water system’s pipes, valves, meter assemblies and related equipment to improve the quality of drinking water for local customers.

Project Engineer Henry Shuler of Shuler Consulting Company said approximately 70 percent of the system’s water mains and related equipment will be replaced.

“Many of the current water mains are cast iron pipes that are well over 50 years old,” Shuler said. “Those aged pipes are very prone to leaks, and as the cast iron breaks down, the pipes create corrosion that can cause discoloration and impact the aesthetics for water customers.”

The Simsboro Water System currently serves more than 400 residences, as well as a local K-12 school and two major local industrial plants, Ardaugh Glass and House of Raeford Farms, which are high-volume water customers.

