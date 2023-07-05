Over 100 shell casings found at crime scene of shooting, Vicksburg Police say

Over 100 shell casings found at crime scene of shooting, Vicksburg Police say
Over 100 shell casings found at crime scene of shooting, Vicksburg Police say(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday where they found over 100 shell casings in a parking lot near Mulberry/Jacques.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Little info was released about what happened, but Chief Penny Jones says various types of weapons were used in the shooting where several cars were riddled with bullets.

A retaining wall also appears to have been sprayed with bullets, while at least three vehicles were hit. One vehicle, a black SUV, had numerous bullet holes, a flat tire, and shattered windows.

The chief said they have names and are following several leads.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries.

A shooting that injured four security guards occurred in the same parking lot on May 6, according to Vicksburg Daily News. Warrants were issued in that shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says
Atlanta High School supporters shed tears outside the Winn Parish School Board office after...
Winn Parish School Board members vote to close Atlanta High School

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Simsboro receives $2 million to upgrade water system
WPSB meeting 7/3/2023
Atlanta High School closed effective immediately, Winn Parish schools gives update
Atlanta High School closed effective immediately, Winn Parish schools gives update
University of Louisiana Monroe Logo
ULM professor’s work featured in special issue of Southeastern Naturalist