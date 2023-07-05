Monroe officials address annual firework injuries

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Severe injuries are caused by fireworks annually in the city of Monroe despite being illegal within city limits.

Saint Francis Medical Center Emergency Medicine Physician Erin Walker said there are several injuries that can happen from fireworks.

Walker said some of the injuries include hand, skin or facial injuries, which can be caused by holding fireworks directly or displays going awry.

Disposal of fireworks is important as well. According to Ouachita Parish fire department Chief of fire prevention Dusty Harris, many firework accidents happen because of improper disposal.

“We will experience at least one house fire because of the way people choose to discard their used fireworks,” said Harris

Harris urged the community to use fireworks safely.

“We always encourage if you’re [going to] use fireworks, do it under responsible adult supervision.”

To learn more about firework safety visit: Fireworks_Covid_Safety.indd (nfpa.org)

