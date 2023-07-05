Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration

Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Visitors from all over Mississippi visited Vicksburg all day Tuesday as the town finished its Mighty Sip Reunion for the Fourth of July.

The reunion consisted of four days of events, lasting from July 1 - July 4 in downtown Vicksburg where tourists strolled along the Old Mississippi River Bridge; then continued with theatrical performances and historic museum displays.

A visitor to the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, Tom McElroy, says holidays like Independence Day create opportunities to learn about American History.

“History is something that everybody should take part in,” says McElroy. “We can all learn from history. We can all understand history. We can all come to see where we were, where we are, and where we might be heading. But history is just a very, very important part of the dynamics of the United States of America, and we need to stay on that path of remembering what history is for.”

For one family who’s new to the South, history seemed to be the big topic on Tuesday. When they were searching for something to do for Independence Day, they decided to tour Vicksburg.

“I think the big thing with us not being local is that when we moved to Mississippi, we started to kind of do some research and learn about history - Vicksburg intrigued us tremendously. And so, we’ve been wanting to get out here and see all the history and museums and everything,” says Ryan Gifford.

The Fireworks Extravaganza is expected to begin Tuesday night at 9 p.m. over the Mississippi River. It’s the longest fireworks show in Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
Atlanta High School supporters shed tears outside the Winn Parish School Board office after...
Winn Parish School Board members vote to close Atlanta High School

Latest News

Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration
KNOE Tuesdays Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesdays Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
Police Lights
60-year-old man injured in stabbing on Fourth of July, police say