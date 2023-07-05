Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Visitors from all over Mississippi visited Vicksburg all day Tuesday as the town finished its Mighty Sip Reunion for the Fourth of July.

The reunion consisted of four days of events, lasting from July 1 - July 4 in downtown Vicksburg where tourists strolled along the Old Mississippi River Bridge; then continued with theatrical performances and historic museum displays.

A visitor to the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, Tom McElroy, says holidays like Independence Day create opportunities to learn about American History.

“History is something that everybody should take part in,” says McElroy. “We can all learn from history. We can all understand history. We can all come to see where we were, where we are, and where we might be heading. But history is just a very, very important part of the dynamics of the United States of America, and we need to stay on that path of remembering what history is for.”

For one family who’s new to the South, history seemed to be the big topic on Tuesday. When they were searching for something to do for Independence Day, they decided to tour Vicksburg.

“I think the big thing with us not being local is that when we moved to Mississippi, we started to kind of do some research and learn about history - Vicksburg intrigued us tremendously. And so, we’ve been wanting to get out here and see all the history and museums and everything,” says Ryan Gifford.

The Fireworks Extravaganza is expected to begin Tuesday night at 9 p.m. over the Mississippi River. It’s the longest fireworks show in Mississippi.

