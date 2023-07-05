Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
Atlanta High School supporters shed tears outside the Winn Parish School Board office after...
Winn Parish School Board members vote to close Atlanta High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Downtown Vicksburg 4th of July 2023
Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed