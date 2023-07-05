KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Low Severe Weather Threat this Afternoon

Scattered storms continue in the forecast for the next few days. We will see rain chances lower some over the weekend, but they are looking to rise again next week. The rain is providing subtle relief from the heat, but a lot of places are still experiencing triple-digit feel-like temperatures. Make sure to take care of yourself if you have to be in the heat.

Today: Rain chances will be back at 50% as scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the day. These storms could also be strong to severe in some areas. Otherwise, temperatures will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms could linger around, but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise to the low 90s in most areas, with scattered storms popping up around the region. Rain chances are 60%. We will monitor for any severe weather threats.

Friday: Isolated rain remains in the forecast, with rain chances around 40%. Temperatures will still stay a little rain-cooled in the low and mid 90s.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny around the region, allowing for highs to reach the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs will climb into the upper 90s. Any rain will be limited as chances are around 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot again as daytime highs reach the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will stay low, around 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected once again, with rain chances around 30%. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 90s for a high.

