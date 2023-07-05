Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate is now in custody after escaping in stolen truck from Iberville Parish Jail.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City was arrested by St. Mary Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 5.

Deputies said they saw the stolen vehicle in St. Mary Parish. Billiot jumped out of the truck and ran into nearby woods where deputies arrested him, officials said.

Billiot escaped from jail around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officials added.

Timothy R. Billiot
Timothy R. Billiot(Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Billiot, who was on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram truck, which is a decommissioned vehicle owned by the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

2014 Gray Dodge Ram
2014 Gray Dodge Ram(Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Billiot is facing a simple escape charge and theft of a motor vehicle.

Billiot was previously arrested in 2017 on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), five counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, according to arrest records.

RELATED: 3 La. men arrested for child pornography; 1 man accused of 155 counts

