Atlanta High School closed effective immediately, Winn Parish schools gives update

WINNFIELD/ATLANTA, La. (KNOE) - The Winn Parish School Board voted to close Atlanta High School school Monday evening, and the community is now wondering what’s next for the students.

KNOE visited the Winn Parish School System Wednesday afternoon. Superintendent Al Simmons says the school has closed effective immediately. Simmons stated they’re now focusing on the needs of the students for the upcoming school year.

“Where they will be - new schools they’ll be attending; the records and all the information they need to be transmitted to the schools and the back to the parent - needs to take place, and that’s what our focus is on right now,” says Simmons.

Those who attended Monday night’s Winn Parish School Board meeting lined up early to grab a seat. They were there to participate in a discussion about the proposal to close Atlanta High School. The board members voted to move all grades from Atlanta High to Winnfield schools. Simmons says right now, the teachers that worked at Atlanta High have no new assignments.

“They’re just awaiting reassignment,” Simmons told KNOE Wednesday at the school board office. “My supervisory staff and others are out there trying to secure student records and make sure we get student records transferred where they need to go, so those are operations going on immediately, but it will be closed for next school year.”

Carla Smart, a parent who had two children enrolled at Atlanta High School, says she feels the Atlanta family, as she calls it, is being scattered.

“I mean, they’re just having to go here and there. We don’t get the teachers that have cared for our children. We don’t know where they’re going to go. It’s just detrimental to the community attitude and the community togetherness to not have the staple thing that’s been here for over 100 years,” says Smart.

Simmons says the majority vote was about the budget and creating new chances for students.

“Nobody from the board to the superintendent to the staff really wanted - nobody wants to close a school. Nobody wants to affect the community in that way and so you try to make things go as they were as long as you can but you come to the realization that the cost of doing that affects everybody and reduces the opportunity for students short and long-term,” Simmons stated.

Simmons says the school board has not made a decision on what will happen to the school building.

