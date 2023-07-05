Arrest made in Monroe following shots fired in backyard

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On July 4, 2023, Monroe Police Department was alerted to shots being fired in a residential area belonging to 23-year-old, Brandon R. Harrell, on South 9th Street.

18 shell casings and a 9mm were found in the backyard.

MPD obtained a search warrant and found two 9mm handguns. Officers also found video showing Harrell, several other men and a 13-year-old juvenile firing a gun in the backyard.

Harrell confessed that one of the guns was registered to him.

Harrell was arrested for encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

