3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday, July 4.

The incident happened on Pearl Avenue near Jones Mabry Road.

Caption

Officials say three people are dead and at least six are injured. Police on the scene say it was difficult for them to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles on the scene.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” said Lt. Van Wray with SPD.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says the gathering was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community.... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday,” she said.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Dead body found around the Jackson and Plum Street area
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside

Latest News

KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Downtown Vicksburg 4th of July 2023
Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration
Miss. residents visit Vicksburg for final day of 4th of July celebration
KNOE Tuesdays Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesdays Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter