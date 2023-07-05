The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship winners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships!

Here is a list of the winners from across the ArkLaMiss.

Air Pistol Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

Riley Rousseau, ranked 20

Victoria McClung, ranked 26

Nathan Ramsey, ranked 28

Reese Burnett, ranked 34

Mississippi

Abbigail Pittman, ranked 51

Air Pistol Overall Team Standings

Louisiana ranked ninth

Air Rifle Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

Alex Beck, ranked 60

Kolten McCutcheon, ranked 64

Phillip Taylor, ranked 68

Eli Jacobs, ranked 74

Louisiana

Jaci Daigle, ranked third

Dominic Debenedetto, ranked 50

Blaze Melancon, ranked 14

Ava Johnson, ranked 21

Mississippi

Carlie White, ranked 20

Jacob Hoover, ranked 22

Dalton Burney, ranked 52

Savannah Hill, ranked 54

Air Rifle Overall Team Standings

Louisiana ranked first

Compound Archery Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

Kody Dennis, ranked fifth

Kason Hicks, ranked 12

Travis Henry, ranked 40

Easton Hall, ranked 49

Mississippi

Xander McCardle, ranked 58

Gauge Stallings, ranked 70

Compound Archery Overall Team Standings

Louisiana, ranked fourth

Mississippi, ranked 17

Hunting Skills Individual Overall Standings

Westin Airhart, ranked first

Payton Prichard, ranked third

William Palmer, ranked fifth

Andre Fuselier, ranked 22

Mississippi

Cody McFetridge, ranked 27

Hunting Skills Overall Team Standings

Louisiana ranked first

Muzzle Loading Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

Esther Moore, ranked sixth

Jessica Hope, ranked eighth

Reagan Finley, ranked 20

Ramsey Puryear, ranked 30

Louisiana

Rori Bonner, ranked 10

Sara Schomburg, ranked 25

Paul Kramer, ranked 41

Jorja Litwiler, ranked 52

Mississippi

Raven Blagg, ranked 39

Evan Allen, ranked 40

Joel Gillespie, ranked 43

Ethan McCreary, ranked 61

Muzzle Loading Overall Team Standings

Arkansas placed third

Louisiana placed seventh

Mississippi placed thirteenth

Recurve Archery Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

Cameron Fusilier, ranked 10

Matthes Crawford, ranked 15

Toby Templet, ranked 28

Recurve Archery Overall Team Standings

Louisiana, ranked sixth

Mississippi

Ethan Payne, ranked 63

Isabella Hedgepeth, ranked 64

Shotgun Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

Braxton Hill, ranked sixth

Harrison Johnson, ranked 10

Dalton Shahan, ranked 14

Parker Richard, ranked 20

Mississippi

Talon Waters, ranked eighth

Brayden Warner, ranked ninth

Robert McAlexander, ranked 47

Olivia Griffing, ranked 78

Shotgun Overall Team Standings

Louisiana placed third

Mississippi placed seventh

Small Bore Pistol Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

KG Bourgoyne, ranked second

Andrew Ganey, ranked fourth

Billy Poirier, ranked 11

Sidney Inness, ranked 15

Mississippi

Matthew Bardo, ranked seventh

Jordan Holmes, ranked 16

Jonah Guy, ranked 45

Small Bore Pistol Overall Team Standings

Louisiana placed first

Mississippi placed fourth

Small Bore Rifle Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

Colin Wilson, ranked 14

Caroline Epperson, ranked 31

Caleb Pilgrim, ranked 75

Landon Keck, ranked 76

Louisiana

Paxton Mounts, ranked first

Eli Smith, ranked fourth

Caden Labat, ranked eight

Lucas Broadway, ranked ninth

Mississippi

Reese Eldridge, ranked 30

Nathan Eschete, ranked 54

Bayleigh Francis, ranked 72

Mackenzie Johnson, ranked 73

Small Bore Rifle Overall Team Standings

Louisiana placed first

Arkansas placed twelfth

Mississippi placed sixteenth

2023 Tom Davison Sweepstakes Award

Louisiana placed first

You can find the full list of winners here.

