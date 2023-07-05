The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship winners

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships!

Here is a list of the winners from across the ArkLaMiss.

Air Pistol Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

  • Riley Rousseau, ranked 20
  • Victoria McClung, ranked 26
  • Nathan Ramsey, ranked 28
  • Reese Burnett, ranked 34

Mississippi

  • Abbigail Pittman, ranked 51

Air Pistol Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana ranked ninth

Air Rifle Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

  • Alex Beck, ranked 60
  • Kolten McCutcheon, ranked 64
  • Phillip Taylor, ranked 68
  • Eli Jacobs, ranked 74

Louisiana

  • Jaci Daigle, ranked third
  • Dominic Debenedetto, ranked 50
  • Blaze Melancon, ranked 14
  • Ava Johnson, ranked 21

Mississippi

  • Carlie White, ranked 20
  • Jacob Hoover, ranked 22
  • Dalton Burney, ranked 52
  • Savannah Hill, ranked 54

Air Rifle Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana ranked first

Compound Archery Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

  • Kody Dennis, ranked fifth
  • Kason Hicks, ranked 12
  • Travis Henry, ranked 40
  • Easton Hall, ranked 49

Mississippi

  • Xander McCardle, ranked 58
  • Gauge Stallings, ranked 70

Compound Archery Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana, ranked fourth
  • Mississippi, ranked 17

Hunting Skills Individual Overall Standings

  • Westin Airhart, ranked first
  • Payton Prichard, ranked third
  • William Palmer, ranked fifth
  • Andre Fuselier, ranked 22

Mississippi

  • Cody McFetridge, ranked 27

Hunting Skills Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana ranked first

Muzzle Loading Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

  • Esther Moore, ranked sixth
  • Jessica Hope, ranked eighth
  • Reagan Finley, ranked 20
  • Ramsey Puryear, ranked 30

Louisiana

  • Rori Bonner, ranked 10
  • Sara Schomburg, ranked 25
  • Paul Kramer, ranked 41
  • Jorja Litwiler, ranked 52

Mississippi

  • Raven Blagg, ranked 39
  • Evan Allen, ranked 40
  • Joel Gillespie, ranked 43
  • Ethan McCreary, ranked 61

Muzzle Loading Overall Team Standings

  • Arkansas placed third
  • Louisiana placed seventh
  • Mississippi placed thirteenth

Recurve Archery Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

  • Cameron Fusilier, ranked 10
  • Matthes Crawford, ranked 15
  • Toby Templet, ranked 28

Recurve Archery Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana, ranked sixth

Mississippi

  • Ethan Payne, ranked 63
  • Isabella Hedgepeth, ranked 64

Shotgun Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

  • Braxton Hill, ranked sixth
  • Harrison Johnson, ranked 10
  • Dalton Shahan, ranked 14
  • Parker Richard, ranked 20

Mississippi

  • Talon Waters, ranked eighth
  • Brayden Warner, ranked ninth
  • Robert McAlexander, ranked 47
  • Olivia Griffing, ranked 78

Shotgun Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana placed third
  • Mississippi placed seventh

Small Bore Pistol Individual Overall Standings

Louisiana

  • KG Bourgoyne, ranked second
  • Andrew Ganey, ranked fourth
  • Billy Poirier, ranked 11
  • Sidney Inness, ranked 15

Mississippi

  • Matthew Bardo, ranked seventh
  • Jordan Holmes, ranked 16
  • Jonah Guy, ranked 45

Small Bore Pistol Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana placed first
  • Mississippi placed fourth

Small Bore Rifle Individual Overall Standings

Arkansas

  • Colin Wilson, ranked 14
  • Caroline Epperson, ranked 31
  • Caleb Pilgrim, ranked 75
  • Landon Keck, ranked 76

Louisiana

  • Paxton Mounts, ranked first
  • Eli Smith, ranked fourth
  • Caden Labat, ranked eight
  • Lucas Broadway, ranked ninth

Mississippi

  • Reese Eldridge, ranked 30
  • Nathan Eschete, ranked 54
  • Bayleigh Francis, ranked 72
  • Mackenzie Johnson, ranked 73

Small Bore Rifle Overall Team Standings

  • Louisiana placed first
  • Arkansas placed twelfth
  • Mississippi placed sixteenth

2023 Tom Davison Sweepstakes Award

  • Louisiana placed first

You can find the full list of winners here.

