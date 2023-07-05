The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship winners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships!
Here is a list of the winners from across the ArkLaMiss.
Air Pistol Individual Overall Standings
Louisiana
- Riley Rousseau, ranked 20
- Victoria McClung, ranked 26
- Nathan Ramsey, ranked 28
- Reese Burnett, ranked 34
Mississippi
- Abbigail Pittman, ranked 51
Air Pistol Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana ranked ninth
Air Rifle Individual Overall Standings
Arkansas
- Alex Beck, ranked 60
- Kolten McCutcheon, ranked 64
- Phillip Taylor, ranked 68
- Eli Jacobs, ranked 74
Louisiana
- Jaci Daigle, ranked third
- Dominic Debenedetto, ranked 50
- Blaze Melancon, ranked 14
- Ava Johnson, ranked 21
Mississippi
- Carlie White, ranked 20
- Jacob Hoover, ranked 22
- Dalton Burney, ranked 52
- Savannah Hill, ranked 54
Air Rifle Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana ranked first
Compound Archery Individual Overall Standings
Louisiana
- Kody Dennis, ranked fifth
- Kason Hicks, ranked 12
- Travis Henry, ranked 40
- Easton Hall, ranked 49
Mississippi
- Xander McCardle, ranked 58
- Gauge Stallings, ranked 70
Compound Archery Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana, ranked fourth
- Mississippi, ranked 17
Hunting Skills Individual Overall Standings
- Westin Airhart, ranked first
- Payton Prichard, ranked third
- William Palmer, ranked fifth
- Andre Fuselier, ranked 22
Mississippi
- Cody McFetridge, ranked 27
Hunting Skills Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana ranked first
Muzzle Loading Individual Overall Standings
Arkansas
- Esther Moore, ranked sixth
- Jessica Hope, ranked eighth
- Reagan Finley, ranked 20
- Ramsey Puryear, ranked 30
Louisiana
- Rori Bonner, ranked 10
- Sara Schomburg, ranked 25
- Paul Kramer, ranked 41
- Jorja Litwiler, ranked 52
Mississippi
- Raven Blagg, ranked 39
- Evan Allen, ranked 40
- Joel Gillespie, ranked 43
- Ethan McCreary, ranked 61
Muzzle Loading Overall Team Standings
- Arkansas placed third
- Louisiana placed seventh
- Mississippi placed thirteenth
Recurve Archery Individual Overall Standings
Louisiana
- Cameron Fusilier, ranked 10
- Matthes Crawford, ranked 15
- Toby Templet, ranked 28
Recurve Archery Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana, ranked sixth
Mississippi
- Ethan Payne, ranked 63
- Isabella Hedgepeth, ranked 64
Shotgun Individual Overall Standings
Louisiana
- Braxton Hill, ranked sixth
- Harrison Johnson, ranked 10
- Dalton Shahan, ranked 14
- Parker Richard, ranked 20
Mississippi
- Talon Waters, ranked eighth
- Brayden Warner, ranked ninth
- Robert McAlexander, ranked 47
- Olivia Griffing, ranked 78
Shotgun Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana placed third
- Mississippi placed seventh
Small Bore Pistol Individual Overall Standings
Louisiana
- KG Bourgoyne, ranked second
- Andrew Ganey, ranked fourth
- Billy Poirier, ranked 11
- Sidney Inness, ranked 15
Mississippi
- Matthew Bardo, ranked seventh
- Jordan Holmes, ranked 16
- Jonah Guy, ranked 45
Small Bore Pistol Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana placed first
- Mississippi placed fourth
Small Bore Rifle Individual Overall Standings
Arkansas
- Colin Wilson, ranked 14
- Caroline Epperson, ranked 31
- Caleb Pilgrim, ranked 75
- Landon Keck, ranked 76
Louisiana
- Paxton Mounts, ranked first
- Eli Smith, ranked fourth
- Caden Labat, ranked eight
- Lucas Broadway, ranked ninth
Mississippi
- Reese Eldridge, ranked 30
- Nathan Eschete, ranked 54
- Bayleigh Francis, ranked 72
- Mackenzie Johnson, ranked 73
Small Bore Rifle Overall Team Standings
- Louisiana placed first
- Arkansas placed twelfth
- Mississippi placed sixteenth
2023 Tom Davison Sweepstakes Award
- Louisiana placed first
