MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced on Facebook a road closure due to a drainage culvert change out.

West Georgia Ave. between James St. and Everett St. will be closed Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 7 am to 3 pm.

The City of Ruston says they apologize for any inconvenience this causes drivers and they appreciate the public’s patience.

If you have questions about this road closure, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

City of Ruston announces temporary road closure (Source: City of Ruston)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.