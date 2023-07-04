City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure(HNN File)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced on Facebook a road closure due to a drainage culvert change out.

West Georgia Ave. between James St. and Everett St. will be closed Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 7 am to 3 pm.

The City of Ruston says they apologize for any inconvenience this causes drivers and they appreciate the public’s patience.

If you have questions about this road closure, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure(Source: City of Ruston)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Latest News

Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide...
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center providing colorectal cancer screenings in Concordia Parish
A Louisiana Tech student was involved in a car accident in May that changed her life forever.
LA Tech nursing student pinned in special ceremony
July 4th celebrations around the ArkLaMiss
July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss