Ouachita Council on Aging hosting fan drive for elderly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Council on Aging is working in conjunction with KNOE and C.A.B.L.E to host their annual fan drive. The fans will be distributed to those aged 60 and up throughout the parish in an effort to help seniors keep cool in the intense summer heat.

Donations of 20-inch box fans are being accepted at the council located at 2407 Ferrand St. in Monroe. Cash donations are also acceptable and will be used to purchase fans.

Donations by check should be mailed to P.O. Box 7418, Monroe, LA 71211. For more information, call (318) 387-0535.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.