Ouachita Council on Aging hosting fan drive for elderly

The fans will be distributed to ages 60 and up in the parish, in an effort to help our seniors...
The fans will be distributed to ages 60 and up in the parish, in an effort to help our seniors keep cool in the intense summer heat.(KY3)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Council on Aging is working in conjunction with KNOE and C.A.B.L.E to host their annual fan drive. The fans will be distributed to those aged 60 and up throughout the parish in an effort to help seniors keep cool in the intense summer heat.

Donations of 20-inch box fans are being accepted at the council located at 2407 Ferrand St. in Monroe. Cash donations are also acceptable and will be used to purchase fans.

Donations by check should be mailed to P.O. Box 7418, Monroe, LA 71211. For more information, call (318) 387-0535.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Latest News

July 4th celebrations around the ArkLaMiss
July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide...
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center providing colorectal cancer screenings in Concordia Parish
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure