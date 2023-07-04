LA Tech nursing student pinned in special ceremony

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana Tech student was involved in a car accident in May that changed her life forever.

22-year-old Mackinzie Maier suffered a C6-C7 spinal cord injury leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Maier was honored with her diploma last week with Senator Bill Cassidy in attendance. Yesterday, she celebrated with family and friends at her nursing pinning ceremony. All of this has a new perspective on life said Maier.

“The small things are the big victories for me,” Maier said “and it has been life-changing and has just opened my eyes to so much more in life and to be grateful for everything and everyone.”

Maier is no stranger to life-changing experiences. At 4 years old she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and given a thirty percent chance of survival. This inspired her to become a Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse. Maier’s mother, Teri Francois says her daughter’s progression overjoys her.

“Today is a great celebration,” said Francois “We’re just excited that only six and a half weeks after her accident, that she’s here and doing so well.”

Maier is currently in outpatient rehab and plans to take the NCLEX to become a registered nurse at the end of July.

To learn more about Mackinzie, visit https://gofund.me/9669873e.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash identified
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Latest News

Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Winn Parish votes to close Atlanta High School
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide...
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center providing colorectal cancer screenings in Concordia Parish
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
July 4th celebrations around the ArkLaMiss
July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss