LA Tech nursing student pinned in special ceremony

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana Tech student was involved in a car accident in May that changed her life forever.

22-year-old Mackinzie Maier suffered a C6-C7 spinal cord injury leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Maier was honored with her diploma last week with Senator Bill Cassidy in attendance. Yesterday, she celebrated with family and friends at her nursing pinning ceremony. All of this has a new perspective on life said Maier.

“The small things are the big victories for me,” Maier said “and it has been life-changing and has just opened my eyes to so much more in life and to be grateful for everything and everyone.”

Maier is no stranger to life-changing experiences. At 4 years old she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and given a thirty percent chance of survival. This inspired her to become a Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse. Maier’s mother, Teri Francois says her daughter’s progression overjoys her.

“Today is a great celebration,” said Francois “We’re just excited that only six and a half weeks after her accident, that she’s here and doing so well.”

Maier is currently in outpatient rehab and plans to take the NCLEX to become a registered nurse at the end of July.

To learn more about Mackinzie, visit https://gofund.me/9669873e.

